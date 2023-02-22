Social Democrats finally deal with the leadership question

Social Democrats joint-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall launching their election manifesto in 2016 with Stephen Donnelly who subsequently departed for Fianna Fáil. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The issue of who will lead the Social Democrats last arose in 2021 when a group of party activists and two councillors signed a draft letter calling for a contest.

They paid tribute to the party’s co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall for their “exceptional work” but added that “it is now time to move to the next stage”.

At the time sources said the motivation behind seeking a contest include giving the Social Democrats’ membership a say in who leads the party.

There was also the issue of giving the new leader time to prepare for the next general election.

The proposal for a contest went nowhere with all of the Social Democrats four other TDs rowing in behind the Ms Murphy and Ms Shortall.

Shortly afterwards at the party’s think-in that year Ms Murphy and Ms Shortall confirmed that they expected to lead the party into the next election.

Something has changed between then and now with the impending departure of both women as Social Democrats co-leaders.

They are expected to outline the timeline for stepping down and how the process will work at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The unusual co-leader arrangement that has existed since the 2015 founding of the party (long-gone Stephen Donnelly - the current Fianna Fáil Minister for Health was one of them), means there has never been a contest.

Expect to hear some detail on how the succession will work - and what role will be played by the six TDs, 19 councillors and wider membership - as the afternoon progresses.

With just four other TDs and no Senators there is a small pool of prospective replacements for Ms Murphy and Ms Shortall.

Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns and Dublin Central’s Gary Gannon are perhaps the most high-profile of the other deputies but that’s not to say that Wicklow’s Jennifer Whitmore or Cian O’Callaghan of Dublin Bay North might not fancy a crack at it either.

Then there is the perennial question of whether or not the Social Democrats will ultimately merge with the Labour Party given the similarities between the two parties.

Both Ms Murphy and Ms Shortall were former members of the Labour Party and there is no love lost between them and their former comrades.

They are often seen as the biggest block to any potential merger but it would be a mistake to see them as the only stumbling block.

For a start they are likely to remain on as party grandees and may seek re-election to the Dáil so they will still have influence when it comes to that question.

The younger generation of Social Democrats politicians will not necessarily rush into the arms of Labour just because the pair are no longer leaders.

For many in the party Labour is associated with past coalitions with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and in particular it is derided for participating in the government in place during the austerity years following the last economic crash.

More pressing questions for any successor to Ms Murphy and Ms Shortall would perhaps be which parties would the Social Democrats consider as coalition partners after the next election.

For now it seems the Social Democrats is finally planning to deal with the leadership issue and the party is entering uncharted territory.