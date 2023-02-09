Drumcondra deeply divided over Bertie Ahern’s Fianna Fáil return

Opinions in Drumcondra on Thursday about the return of Bertie Ahern to Fianna Fáil and prospects of him standing for the presidency were so divided it would take the equivalent of the peace process to arrive at any unanimity. In Kennedy’s pub, described on a sign outside as a “Husband Day Care Centre”, a chasm separated views.

Sitting at the counter, John Thompson was unequivocal. “I don’t agree with him coming back to politics,” he said. “For a politician, what he got away with is unbelievable. He told too many lies.”

Mr Thompson said he wouldn’t vote for Ahern for President. “Not a chance. All I’m saying is I don’t think he should be allowed back in the party. People have changed around this area, big time.”

Sligo man Aidan Cahill has been living in the constituency “since God was in short trousers” and could hardly disagree more. “He was a great leader of Fianna Fáil for many years and he brought us through a peace process that we would not have had only for he was in Government at the time,” he said.

Mr Cahill said he doesn’t blame Ahern for the economy “going wrong. I think he should definitely be a candidate for the presidency. I’m 100 per cent behind the man. He had a great career and I think he would be up there with the best of presidents of all time.”

Thomas Kiernan believed Ahern rejoining Fianna Fáil was “a very bad idea. People have got bad memories of things that Bertie Ahern did and haven’t really forgiven him for that. I don’t think it would be good for the party. I think it’s a shame, but they need a better idea than that.”

In that other fount of local wisdom, Fagan’s pub, opinion was just as divided. Brian McKillion, originally from Tyrone but in Dublin for 45 years, was delighted Bertie Ahern is back in Fianna Fáil. “He should be next President as well. He did a lot of work on the peace process. He did indeed now. He took an awful lot of abuse from unionists, the whole lot, and they still need him there, they do.”

As to whether Ahern would be elected? “That’s another debate. You know well they’re going to dig up the old stuff, they’ll dig up a load of stuff.”

Ben Marry (27) from Balbriggan said Ahern’s history was “being brushed under the carpet”. He would not vote for him as President.

“When you just consider what happened with all the ghost estates that are still up around the country. Personally, we haven’t forgotten about it and I just think you can’t brush it under the carpet. I don’t know what his endgame is. It’s curious to know what his goal is.”

Another member of the group, Kelly O’Brien (19), from Fermoy, Co Cork said her father, a builder, thinks Ahern is “a great man” but said she is not sure about him standing for the presidency. Would she prefer Micheál Martin as the Fianna Fáil candidate? “Micheál Martin did nothing for Cork. We all thought when he came in, it’s going to be great, he’ll fix Cork. He didn’t do nothing for Cork.”

Surprise at re-admittance

In the Insomnia coffee shop Joan Keating, from the local area, is happy Ahern is back in Fianna Fáil. “Yeah, I think he did a good job.” As for the presidency, she’d like to see him getting it. “He did a good job with the peace process and he did work hard when he was in,” she said.

At Tesco, Cian O’Brien said he was surprised the party let Ahern back in. “But I suppose he has served his time,” he said, adding that he wouldn’t vote for him as President.

Nora Lally, who works in the area, disagreed, saying that allowing him back into Fianna Fáil was “a very good idea”.

“I think he’s a good person, might have made a few mistakes along the way but he did a lot of good for the local area,” she said. As for the presidency, she said Michael D Higgins would be “a hard act to follow”.

Alan Doyle, who was walking outside St Luke’s, formerly Bertie Ahern’s constituency office, said he “wouldn’t be too impressed” with Ahern running for President. “It’s his prerogative, but the country was left in a bit of a mess after the noughties. With his past record would he get votes?”