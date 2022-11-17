Humphreys to again take on Justice portfolio during McEntee’s maternity leave

Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys will assume responsibility for the Department of Justice at the end of November when Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it will be for a short period and does not prejudice any decisions on Cabinet roles to be announced on December 17th when he switches roles with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Ms McEntee is expecting her second child. Last year she became the first Cabinet minister to take maternity leave with Ms Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, taking over the justice role on that occasion too.

Mr Varadkar said he had spoken to the Taoiseach and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and asked Ms Humphreys to fill in for Ms McEntee up to the planned switch-over date.

“She has done it before, knows the territory, did it very well but it doesn’t prejudice any decisions that might be made on December 17th,” he said.

Asked if he would confirm that Ms McEntee will return from maternity leave as a full Cabinet Minister, Mr Varadkar replied: “The Cabinet will be announced on the 17th of December but I think everyone knows that I hold Helen in the highest regard.

“She’s been an exceptional Minister for Justice but it wouldn’t be fair to all colleagues if I were to make those announcements now.”

On whether Fine Gael will seek to retain the justice portfolio Mr Varadkar said: “Those discussions haven’t been had among the leaders yet.”

The Coalition party leaders are due to discuss the new Cabinet and other arrangements at the end of the month or beginning of December.