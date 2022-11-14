One arrested following altercation at National Party conference

The National Party is headed up by Justin Barrett. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill.

A 34-year-old man was arrested following an “altercation” at a political conference on the outskirts of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on Sunday, in which four people were taken to hospital.

Police received a report of a disturbance at the Lough Shore Road area shortly after 1pm. It is understood the National Party, cofounded by Justin Barrett, was holding a conference at the Lough Erne Resort.

The PSNI said it was reported that a conference being held in the area “had been disrupted by protesters and an altercation broke out”.

“Officers attended and calm was restored a short time later,” Inspector Taylor of the PSNI said.

“Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.”

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 899 13/11/22,” Inspector Taylor added.