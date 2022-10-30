Election won’t fix Stormont impasse until NI protocol is resolved, Donaldson says

Jeffrey Donaldson restated that he wants to see the Stormont Assembly restored as soon as possible, but said he does not see how an election brings a solution closer. Photograph: PA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has urged a focus on resolving issues around the Northern Ireland protocol rather than calling a fresh Assembly election.

He restated that he wants to see the Stormont Assembly restored as soon as possible, but said he does not see how an election brings a solution closer.

He urged that the next few weeks are used to “double down” on getting either a negotiated solution with the EU to issues around the protocol or bringing forward legislation through parliament.

He told Sky: “We’ve had three [British] prime ministers, Westminster at times has been in chaos, there’s been little focus on getting a solution to the protocol. The talks with the EU only started again a couple of weeks ago, and even then only at a tactical level, not at a political level.

“We tried for over two years to get a solution on the protocol, we worked with the other parties, we pressed the government to take action and the EU simply said no, there will be no renegotiation of the protocol.

“It reached a point where our ministers in Stormont were required to impose measures on the people of Northern Ireland as a result of the protocol that every single day was harming our economy, our businesses, driving up the cost of living for households.

“We never supported the protocol, we made clear it would harm Northern Ireland, it would create instability and so it has, and I welcome the commitment now of the EU to negotiate a new solution.

“I welcome the fact that the EU is now at the negotiating table. Why is that? It’s because of the pressure we have put on, it’s because of the steps the DUP has taken that finally we’re getting a negotiation, a proper negotiation on finding a solution to this problem.”

Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she believes the DUP is not comfortable entering a new executive led by her party.

“I don’t think it’s lost on the wider public that the DUP don’t like the May election result, I don’t think it’s lost on the wider public that they have difficulty in forming a government to be a deputy first minister to my mandate which is to be the first minister given the recent election results,” Ms O’Neill told Sky.

“I think it’s not lost on people that that’s the real motivation here.

“The DUP hide behind the issues of the protocol, they hide behind all of that.

“What I want to see in the time ahead is very mature, sensible political discussion between both the British government and the EU side.

“Let’s find an agreed way to solve the issues around the protocol, and I would make this case again to disagree with Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP, the protocol is a necessity and it is here to stay.

“There are things that can be smoothed out, there are things that can be made to work better, and I’m up for that and hope that’s what we achieve in the coming weeks and months.”

Ms O’Neill also urged for efforts to be ramped up to find an agreed way forward, saying that it will provide certainty and stability as well as “remove any pretence by the DUP in terms of forming an executive” with Sinn Féin. – PA