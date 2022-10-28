Northern Ireland: Heaton-Harris will call Assembly election but date yet to be set

Northern Ireland is on course for a snap election after a recall of the Assembly failed to elect a speaker and break the political deadlock. Photograph: Getty Images

The Northern Secretary declined on Friday to call a snap Assembly election despite expectations that he would name a date for a poll after the deadline for the restoration of the Stormont institutions passed without a breakthrough.

Chris Heaton-Harris is now legally obliged to call a fresh Assembly election in Northern Ireland, which must take place within 12 weeks.

Speaking to reporters in Belfast on Friday, Mr Heaton-Harris looked like he was about to perform a u-turn on his commitment to call a poll, saying “I will be calling an election” but he said he did not have to do so immediately.

The British government has promised to call a fresh election to Northern Ireland's devolved parliament within the next 12 weeks.

Instead, he said, he would continue to talk to the North’s political parties and he would provide a further update next week.

He said he had “limited options ahead of me, I’m under a legal duty to call an election within 12 weeks, I’ve had lots and lots of talks with all the parties and will continue to do so.

“I hear it when parties say they really do not want an election at all, but nearly of them are parties who signed up to the rules, to the law, that means I need to call an election.

“So you’ll hear more from me on that particular point next week.”

He also ruled out any question of joint authority in the continued absence of a power-sharing government in the North.

“I want to address those who have talked about joint authority,” he said. “It is something that we simply will not consider. It is not based on the consent mechanism that is threaded through the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

A last attempt to avoid an election and reform the Executive and Assembly failed on Thursday when the DUP again refused to nominate a Speaker, a pre-requisite for any other Assembly business.

The party has blocked the formation of a devolved government in Northern Ireland since the last election in May as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland protocol.

The DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said on Thursday his party did “not believe that sufficient progress has been made to addressing the issues of concern to the people that we represent”.

The DUP’s stance has been criticised by the other main parties in Northern Ireland, all of whom want a restored Executive and Assembly.

Stormont ministers, who have been operating in shadow form since the Assembly collapsed earlier this year, also ceased to hold office at midnight.

Responsibility for running devolved departments will now pass to senior civil servants, although their powers are limited.

During a visit to Thurrock, in Essex, earlier on Friday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told reporters: “We do need to get the institutions in Northern Ireland back up and running and the sooner we can do that, the better.

“That requires our Government to get people around the negotiating table and to resolve the issues on the protocol.

“I think they can be resolved. I think there are amendments that can be made to the protocol without ripping it up.

“But the Government needs to get people around the table and get that agreement because at the moment we’ve got a very difficult situation for people in Northern Ireland who are suffering as a result of the government’s failure to convene this.”