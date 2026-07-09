Early Edition Podcast

Road deaths, water leakages, artists’ privacy concerns and tech tips for your holidays

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Plus: International academics say Ireland should recuse itself in EU tech negotiations

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Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Aideen Finnegan
Thu Jul 09 2026 - 06:00

Minister of State for Road Transport Seán Canney has told the Road Safety Authority (RSA) he was concerned about its “lack of visibility” following a series of road deaths late last year.

The regulator for utilities has imposed a €31 million penalty on Uisce Éireann for failing to meet performance targets, relating to leakages and bad debts.

The Government should recuse itself from negotiating legislation that touches on digital policy and corporate tax in Brussels during its Council of the EU presidency, given its “questionable track record” and cosy relationship with tech multinationals, a group of 50 academics have has said.

Applicants to the Basic Income for the Arts (BIA) scheme have raised concerns that plans to make their Personal Public Service (PPS) numbers publicly available could result in identity theft or fraud.

Holiday itineraries, packing tips? There’s an AI app for that. Technology can take a lot of the guesswork out of summer breaks.

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Seán CanneyRoad safetyUisce ÉireannEuropean UnionBasic Income for the ArtsAI: Artificial intelligence

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