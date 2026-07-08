Black-listed gambling sites, Sinn Féin’s merch profits, and life as a returning emigrant

Irish authorities granted gambling licences to six companies at the heart of a global network of black-market betting websites. Two Irish companies were also found to be processing payments for unlicensed gambling sites operating in Europe.

Ireland’s richest political party, Sinn Féin, sold merchandising worth euro more than €405,000 last year, according to financial accounts filed with the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

Ireland remains “well off-track” in cutting greenhouse gas emissions after a fall of just 2.2 per cent last year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Columnist Laura Kennedy is writing movingly today about what it feels like to return home as an emigrant, remaking a new life in a familiar setting.