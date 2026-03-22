Michael Lyster, long-time presenter of The Sunday Game, dies aged 71

The death has taken place of Michael Lyster, for so long the face of Gaelic games on RTÉ. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The death has taken place of Michael Lyster, former presenter of The Sunday Game and for so long the face of Gaelic games on RTÉ. Lyster, 71, retired from broadcasting in 2018 having been a presence on the airwaves since 1979. He had heart problems just over a decade ago and had been ill in recent weeks.

Lyster was a hugely popular figure, both in public and within the industry. Known for his unruffled, amiable, no-big-deal style, he steered The Sunday Game through decades of growth, always the calm voice amid whatever rows and tumult was going on between pundits in studio.

[ Regrets, he gave us a few: Michael Lyster bows outOpens in new window ]

He joined RTÉ as a newsreader and progressed to general sportscasting from early on. He moved into the presenter’s chair on The Sunday Game in 1984, taking over from fellow Galwayman Jim Carney. As time went on, his obvious talents were much in demand, as he told The Irish Times for an oral history of the show in 2013.

“I started getting invited to do all sorts of things. In RTÉ, they got me to do Daybreak LA during the Olympics. That was myself and Moya Doherty and fair enough, at least it was sport. Then I was asked to do the All Ireland Disco Dancing Championships down at the Opera House in Cork. Buck’s Fizz were the guest performers on it. It was myself and Moya again and I went along with it.

Michael Lyster with football panellists Joe Brolly, Colm O’Rourke and Pat Spillane in studio at Croke Park.

“But then I was asked to do a new kids science programme and I actually turned it down. I could see where it was going. You were going to be flavour of the month and that kind of thing and you’d be over-exposed. I just had a decision to make – was I going to take on everything and do whatever came my way or was I going to stick to something that I was comfortable with and do it right. And I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Lyster is survived by his wife Anne and four kids.