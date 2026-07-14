Majority of parents say back to school costs are a financial burden, survey shows

Almost half of respondents said they felt costs were higher this year, with uniforms, branded clothing and trips being the main reasons given for the rise.

The majority of parents in Ireland say covering back to school costs is a financial burden for them, with more than one in four getting into debt because of it.

The annual back to school survey by the Irish League of Credit Unions took the views of 752 parents across the country in June, with respondents nationally representative by age, gender, region and socio-economic status.

Some 59 per cent of them reported back to school costs as a financial burden, while 27 per cent of them are getting into debt to cover the costs.

The percentage of those getting into debt is down 6 per cent compared to the survey findings last year, but the average amount of debt is up €54, now standing at €430.

David Malone, chief executive of the Irish League of Credit Unions, said that while it is positive that fewer parents are getting into debt, a split has now emerged.

“Some families are managing better, while others are under deeper financial strain. The risk is that families who are already stretched end up turning to expensive short-term debt, or delaying other bills, just to get through the school year,” Malone said.

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Some 23 per cent of parents say they have to deny their children certain back to school items because they cannot afford them. Some 74 per cent have denied their child extracurricular activities, 40 per cent new gym gear, 35 per cent school trips and 30 per cent new shoes.

This year, the survey breaks down spending by upfront bills, such as uniforms, books and contributions, and year-round running costs, such as school lunches, trips and extracurricular activities.

The research also found that in 2026, primary school parents expect to spend a total of €1,607 across the school year, made up of €623 in upfront back-to-school costs and a further €984 in running costs over the year.

Secondary school parents expect to spend €2,142 this school year, made up of €1,115 in upfront back to school costs and €1,027 in running costs.

Some 48 per cent of respondents said they felt costs were higher this year than last year, with school uniforms, branded clothing and school trips being the main reasons given for that rise.

One parent who participated in the research, a mother of one from Co Kilkenny, said: “Crested uniforms should be made a lot cheaper. My teenager’s school has just introduced a branded PE kit which costs in excess of €300 for the basic trousers, jumper and T-shirt, on top of the crested uniform.”

The findings also show 81 per cent of parents say their child’s school asks for a “voluntary” contribution, up from 78 per cent in 2025.