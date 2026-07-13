Violent pornography ban; GAA World Games; and yellow weather warnings for heat

Possession, production and sharing of extreme or violent pornography could be effectively banned in Ireland under proposals being put to cabinet by the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan this week.

The Department of Justice was concerned about cuts to the Garda budget for security during Ireland’s EU presidency, internal documents have revealed.

Research being led at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium could help answer one of humanity’s oldest questions and pave the way for “greater understanding of the origins of life”, according to the astronomer leading the project.

The GAA World Games begin on Monday with hundreds of players from around the world gathering in Waterford.

Yellow weather warnings for heat issued by Met Éireann come into effect this morning effecting counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo.