Landlord must pay tenant €6,000 in damages over attempts to terminate tenancy

The landlord said there were instances of antisocial behaviour at the dwelling. File photograph: Getty Images

A Co Kildare landlord must pay €6,000 in damages over his attempts to terminate a tenancy arising from concerns about his tenant’s partner and alleged antisocial behaviour.

A Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal heard evidence of alleged antisocial behaviour at the property in Ticknevin, Carbury, Co Kildare, and an incident giving rise to tenant Charlean Reilly’s partner being arrested at the address.

However, the tribunal found that landlord Nigel Brennan’s apparent opposition to Reilly’s partner’s presence at the address “coloured” his view of the tenant.

The tribunal held that three notices of termination served on Reilly in March, April and May 2025 – issued on foot of the alleged antisocial behaviour – were without just cause, and affected her peaceful occupation of the dwelling. The tribunal noted that Reilly was not responsible for the alleged behaviour, and took steps – including obtaining a court order against her partner – to prevent antisocial behaviour.

According to a recently published RTB determination, Reilly alleged Brennan “constantly” harassed her by issuing unwarranted notices of termination and cutting off the water supply to the property.

Brennan submitted to the tribunal that he had acted appropriately at all times and in good faith, and that his family was “in fear” of Reilly’s partner following instances of the alleged antisocial behaviour.

For a period, the landlord said he enjoyed a good relationship with Reilly.

Brennan inherited the rented dwelling and the surrounding farmlands from an uncle. He told the tribunal he continued to farm the land around the property.

He said that in early 2024, the tenant’s partner moved in. The landlord said he was concerned about the tenant’s partner.

The landlord said there were instances of antisocial behaviour at the dwelling, alleging that on one occasion, Reilly’s partner threatened to burn down the dwelling. He claimed the partner broke into the home on an occasion in June, and that “blood and a knife were found inside the dwelling”.

In her evidence, Reilly said her partner had not lived at the dwelling, but accepted that he was a “frequent visitor” who stayed at the house once or twice a week. Under cross-examination, she said the partner was subject to bail conditions that prevented him from living full time at the address.

She said following Easter weekend – which fell on April 18th to 20th – water supply to the property was shut off. This followed an alleged threat to switch off the water by Brennan, Reilly claimed.

The landlord said he became aware of a leak issue on the farmlands and dwelling on receiving a bill from Irish Water for €5,000. This necessitated repair works, the tribunal heard.

Reilly said she was forced to go to her relatives’ properties to bathe her children, and that she brought water from their homes to flush the toilets at her address.

Cross-examined, Reilly agreed she had called gardaí to the property following incidents of alleged antisocial behaviour. When put to her that this alarmed the landlord, Reilly replied that it was not her behaviour that had caused the alarm.

In its findings, the tribunal preferred Reilly’s evidence that her partner was a visitor to the dwelling, and “did not enjoy unrestricted access” to the address.

The tribunal noted that Reilly sought and obtained a court order restraining her partner’s access to the property.

This showed that she did not agree with or condone the partner’s behaviour, the tribunal noted.

“The tribunal notes that the landlord may not have liked or wanted the tenant’s partner to be present at the dwelling; however, the tribunal finds that this approach coloured his view of the tenant,” the determination noted.

The tribunal accepted Reilly was not responsible for the incidents of antisocial behaviour alleged by Brennan.

“While the landlord may have had concerns, it was for the tenant to decide who could visit her at the dwelling and the landlord’s efforts at discouraging the tenant’s partner’s attendance meant that he had interfered to an unwarranted degree with her exclusive and peaceful occupation of the dwelling,” the tribunal held.

Reilly eventually voluntarily vacated the property in August. However, the tribunal found her final months at the property were affected by the landlord’s actions, noting the “below standard” water supply and the service of numerous notices of termination without any just cause.

The tribunal ordered Brennan to pay €6,000 in damages to Reilly for the breach of an obligation to allow the “peaceful and exclusive occupations” of the dwelling.