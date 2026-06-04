Lidl warns Government, Trump’s UFC ring on White House lawn and Shergar

The planning system for commercial development is being exploited, supermarket chain Lidl has said.

The planning system for commercial development is being exploited, sometimes for anticompetitive purposes through spurious objections, supermarket chain Lidl has said.

There’s been a huge reaction from readers to Fintan O’Toole’s column this week which was about the row that’s kicked off between the Rotunda Hospital and the HSE and Department of Health.

There could surely be no more appropriate or damning symbol of Donald Trump’s presidency than the sight of construction crews erecting a UFC cage on the White House lawn for his 80th birthday, writes Bobby McDonagh.

Just about every time Séamas O’Reilly has heard Shergar mentioned in casual conversation, it has been from the mouths of the many salty old dogs he’s met in Derry pubs who’ve claimed to know the precise location where the world’s most famous stallion might be found – specifically because they themselves buried him there.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.