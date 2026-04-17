Early Edition Podcast

Rising electricity prices; first Free State census; the world’s worst humanitarian crisis

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Fianna Fáil leadership; electricity prices; unfair dismissal against X; 1926 census records

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Irish electricity prices could rise as soon as May or June amid fallout from the US-Iran conflict, energy industry sources have said. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire
Irish electricity prices could rise as soon as May or June amid fallout from the US-Iran conflict, energy industry sources have said. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire
Andrew McNair
Fri Apr 17 2026 - 06:05

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party is rallying around Micheál Martin amid pressure for new leadership of the party, The Irish Times understands.

Irish electricity prices could rise as soon as May or June amid fallout from the US-Iran conflict, energy industry sources have said.

A man who took social media giant X to court for unfair dismissal has had his payout reduced to €201,000, down from more than €500,000.

It’s three years since the start of the war in Sudan this week. The UN has described it as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

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Records of the 1926 census are to be published on Saturday, the first census records for the independent Irish State.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Fianna FáilMicheál MartinSudanX Cost of Living

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