Gaza flotilla dispersed; threat from the New-IRA; and the price of Kerrygold

Kerrygold butter is on sale in Berlin for as much as 65% less than in Kerry, and everywhere else in Ireland

On today’s episode: The aid flotilla making its way to Gaza has been dispersed. One skipper in the waters off Greece said he will continue on toward Gaza when they regroup.

The mayor of Berlin is to be sued by an Irish pro-Palestine activist for defamation, after a court in Germany threw out a criminal case against Shane O’Brien.

Autism a Chara, formerly Autism Initiatives Ireland, notified the HSE it would transition away from its UK group amid allegations it transferred €1.5 million of public money out of the country, The Irish Times has been told.

The story of the downfall of Rathwood garden centre, and the implications for customers who are still owed refunds.

The New IRA have said they will target police officers in their homes and that collaborators will be dealt with. But how sophisticated are they?

Kerrygold butter is currently cheaper in Berlin that it is in Ireland.