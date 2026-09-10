Four HSE regions to lose powers, 9/11, and The Grand Tour reboot

Emer McLysaght and her friends marvelled at the size of the Twin Towers in September 2001.

Four HSE regions are to be stripped of their powers over day-to-day spending by the Government in response to an overspend of hundreds of millions of euro, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has said.

Of 12 teenagers before Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges including for theft, assault, stealing cars, possession of drugs, and carrying weapons, just one had a solicitor due to the ongoing strike over legal aid reforms.

“9/11 was the last day of my New York summer,” writes Emer McLysaght in her column today. “It will never leave me.”

Patrick Freyne reviews The Grand Tour as completely new series with new presenters begins on Amazon Prime. Freyne prefers to call it “Continuity Top Gear” or maybe even “Men!”