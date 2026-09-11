World Trade Center attack 25 years on; and Gerry Hutch’s son charged following extradition

Smoke rises from the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings, seen from the west with the Woolworth Building in the distance, in Manhattan on September 11, 2001. Photograph: Ting-Li Wang/The New York Times

The attacks of September 11 were perpetrated 25 years ago today, ushering a new era in which our correspondent Denis Staunton reflects.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has told The Irish Times sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank would be justified.

The son of Gerry Hutch, Jason Murphy, has appeared in court charged in connection with organised crime following his extradition from Lanzarote.

Online retail giant Amazon was asked to take down dozens of listings selling anti-parasitic medicines, some of which are only allowed for use in animals in Ireland.

Health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has told The Irish Times she worried about taking the role because of a medical injury her son had at birth.