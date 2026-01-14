Early Edition podcast: Children waiting years for medical assessments and today’s other top stories

Listen to our Early Edition podcast for a quick audio primer on five of today’s top stories from The Irish Times:
- Children in Ireland are waiting years for primary medical assessments for mild to moderate mental and developmental difficulties
- Extreme weather is more likely, a report from the EU’s climate service, Copernicus, has said
- Iran is set to execute a protestor involved in the recent demonstrations across the country, a human rights group has said
- Dead whales are washing up on Irish beaches more frequently because of changing ocean patterns
- A look at Pierce Brosnan’s latest character, the renowned Irish boxing coach Brendan Ingle, through the lens of his niece, Róisín Ingle