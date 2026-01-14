Early Edition Podcast

Early Edition podcast: Children waiting years for medical assessments and today’s other top stories

New figures from the HSE show the waiting times for children's' assessments at the organisation’s primary services.
Wed Jan 14 2026 - 06:00

Listen to our Early Edition podcast for a quick audio primer on five of today’s top stories from The Irish Times:

  • Children in Ireland are waiting years for primary medical assessments for mild to moderate mental and developmental difficulties
  • Extreme weather is more likely, a report from the EU’s climate service, Copernicus, has said
  • Iran is set to execute a protestor involved in the recent demonstrations across the country, a human rights group has said
  • Dead whales are washing up on Irish beaches more frequently because of changing ocean patterns
  • A look at Pierce Brosnan’s latest character, the renowned Irish boxing coach Brendan Ingle, through the lens of his niece, Róisín Ingle
