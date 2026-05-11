Dublin dereliction, Louth sisters in Miami plastic surgery, and richest man in the Seanad

More than 30 vacant and derelict properties bought by Dublin City Council for social housing since 2017 remain unused, and may no longer be viable for refurbishment, because of their extreme state of dilapidation.

The assets declared in Aubrey McCarthy’s return to the Seanad register of interests are being examined by political correspondent Cormac McQuinn today.

Since the Iran war began, financial markets have shown faith that Donald Trump and the ayatollahs will bring the war to a speedy conclusion. But John Fitzgerald doesn’t have the same faith and believes Ireland should prepare for the real possibility that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for much of 2026.

Miami has a reputation as a city for beautiful people, and Co. Louth sisters Sidhbh and Neasa Gallagher are working at the core of this idea with their plastic surgery business.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan