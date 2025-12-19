4 stories in 10 minutes: Irish judge wants more protection, and National Lottery under fire

A senior Irish judge is calling for more gardaí to be stationed at the Four Courts to tackle what’s being called “hostile” behaviour and abusive conduct during court sittings. The president of the High Court Mr Justice David Barniville has been speaking exclusively to Fiachra Gallagher.

The National Lottery has been accused of using cartoon imagery that appeals to children and of downplaying the gambling element of its games. Conor Pope has details of three research papers, the findings of which are disputed by the National Lottery.

Our London Correspondent Mark Paul spends 24 hours with Britain’s most notorious far-right activist, Stephen Yaxley Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

As Ireland and EU countries contemplate online safety measures such as age verification, Liz Carolan warns 2026 could be a year of reckoning for Ireland’s economic relationship with American tech giants.