Why are so many young Irish adults ignorant about the Holocaust?

Social media may be partly to blame for an alarming knowledge gap. Stock photograph: Getty Images

Teachers say social media is partly to blame for the findings of a survey suggesting nearly 10 per cent of young adults believe the Holocaust is a myth. Speaking to news reporter Jack White, some say it trickles through attitudes toward women and race too.

The main roads into Dublin city are the most congested in the country and there are suggestions that more hybrid working – involving people coming into the city fewer times each week – could be the answer.

There are 19 special advisers working in the Government, appointed by ministers. But who are they, what do they do and how much do they cost the public? Political correspondent Harry McGee has been finding out.

And Niamh Browne has developed a list of places in Dublin where you can buy lunch for less than €5.

