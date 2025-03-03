From silage wrap to catwalk fodder: Meet the students turning rubbish into high fashion

Students from around the world are busy putting the finishing touches to their designs in advance of the celebration of sustainability and innovation that is the Junk Kouture Festival of Creativity and Circularity, which is taking place in Dublin next week.

Students from Swords Community College in Dublin have reached the Junk Kouture finals which take place in Dublin this year. Video: Enda O'Dowd

This year’s event marks 15 years of Junk Kouture in Ireland, celebrating its impact in fostering the creative talents of young people aged from 12 to 19, at home and abroad.

It all culminates in the Eurospar-sponsored Junk Kouture World Final, which will be held in the Helix at Dublin City University on Tuesday, March 4th.

There are 10 Irish finalists and our selection of photographs shows

how everything from old footballs, fertiliser bags and silage wrap are reused, recycled and repurposed as high fashion by young designers with an artistic eye.

Caitlin Cussen, Christina Whelan and Tara Johnson, pupils of of Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles, Co Tipperary, with their Junk Kouture creation, titled Vision Zero, which they made using seatbelts from cars. Video: Bryan O’Brien

Also used are milk cartons and second-hand denim clothes, which have been bought in charity shops, as well as natural items such as dried reeds and shells.

Other students got creative with high-visibility vests, potato sacks, tea lights and even a Halloween mask when making their outfits.

Old tents, floor insulation and bottle caps were also used to adorn the colourful costumes.

Caitlin Clarke, a fifth-year student at Loreto Secondary School in Balbriggan, models the Junk Kouture outfit she created with her classmate Amy Rose Lynam. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Amelia Karashtefan models Coláiste Nano Nagle in Limerick's entry in this years Junk Kouture competition. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

John Coughlan and Lucy Murphy, pupils of Coláiste Pobail in Bantry, Co Cork, with their entry, Queen of the Kings. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Heart detail from John and Lucy's creation. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Queen of the Kings is made from silage wrap, fertiliser bags and even an old football. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Nel Czubak from Swords Community College, under the patronage of Dublin Dún Laoghaire Education and training board, models her school's creation. Photograph: Enda O’Dowd

Students in Coláiste Nano Nagle in Limerick have qualified for the Junk Kouture world final which takes place in Dublin this year. Video: Enda O'Dowd

John Coughlan and Lucy Murphy of Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai (Bantry Community College) have reached the World Finals of Junk Kouture. Video: Bryan O’Brien