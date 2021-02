Sir, – Living in a rural area, I find Trinity College Dublin’s online courses starting this week to be a a joy.

Since retirement, I have attended many evening courses in Dublin, which necessitated travelling up and down on the night or an overnight stay.

Since the lockdowns, I can now sit comfortably on my couch and learn something new.

Well done, Trinity. Please keep up these online courses, even when life is back to normal. – Yours, etc,

BRIGID CULLEN,

Tramore,

Co Waterford.