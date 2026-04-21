Sundays will never be the same with RTÉ sonic makeover

Sir – As RTÉ Radio 1’s sonic makeover continues, yet another iconic tune leaves our airwaves. The nation’s favourite piece of Scheidt (Samuel, that is) – the glorious brass fanfare that has been a Sunday morning signpost for generations, is no more. It’s mildly ironic that the replacement “Muzak” appears to be a random series of ‘miscellaneous’ notes. Sundays will never be the same again. - Yours, etc,

JOHN MORRIS,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – One of the real pleasures I have on a Sunday morning is listening (sometimes from bed) to Sunday Miscellany, with its wonderful mixture of music and spoken word.

Imagine my horror this morning to discover the magnificent French Horn introduction to the programme has been changed and replaced by some nondescript jingle.

My God, when will people learn to leave what is wonderful alone.

Restore the original immediately. – Yours, etc,

BERNARD FARRELLY,

Sixmilebridge,

Co Clare.