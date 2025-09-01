The changing of the guard is a centuries-old ceremony marking the handover of duties, ensuring the new guard remains vigilant.

As Justin Kelly takes up the role of Garda Commissioner today, he will need to be alert and agile to the ever-changing challenges of modern policing, while also remaining vigilant to the problems inside the gates and some of the long-standing issues hampering An Garda Síochána.

The recently published Crowe report exposed serious flaws in individual performance management for those working in Roads Policing, among other challenges. But Crowe has also highlighted a much wider issue, and one long-documented by the Policing and Community Safety Authority (PCSA) and its predecessor, the Policing Authority: the lack of effective performance management and disciplinary systems within the service.

The PCSA believes that shortcomings in performance management are not confined to roads policing, but are an issue across An Garda Síochána as a whole.

Most members of An Garda Síochána take their duties seriously and work tirelessly to uphold their solemn oath to maintain law and order in the State, often in extremely difficult conditions. Their public service deserves appreciation for their dedication, sacrifice and commitment to safeguarding communities throughout Ireland.

[ Garda Commissioner Drew Harris ‘never liked’ being described as ‘outsider’ in the forceOpens in new window ]

However, it is clear that there are those within the service who feel immune to consequences for their actions. While no large organisation is exempt from these challenges, there is an urgent need for Kelly to directly tackle this cultural sense of immunity from consequences and ensure his efforts are visible and effective.

The PCSA has deep concerns about a culture within An Garda Síochána where performance management is not supported. By that, we mean where good work is recognised, poor performance is addressed, and accountability is consistent. The systems are not in place to make sure that every garda is doing their job properly.

Performance management is a separate process from disciplinary measures, which hold gardaí accountable for misconduct or serious failures through formal warnings, sanctions, or dismissal.

There is concern among Garda personnel over whether leadership exists at all levels of the organisation to address poor performance among colleagues. This requires skilled managers within Garda units, bureaus and divisions, and nationally.

From sergeants, up through the ranks to Garda commissioner, the job of policing is as much about effective people management as it is about operational duties. There is a crossing of the Rubicon for all managers as they assume leadership roles. It can be lonely and uncomfortable at times to stand in the arena, far removed from the shared camaraderie they once enjoyed. They are now part of “management”, the catch-all that can so easily be blamed for all that is wrong.

Organisational culture needs to support managers and leaders in managing performance if they are to develop their people-management skills. Managerial performance and leadership must include metrics for staff development and performance management, alongside detections and investigative success.

In our conversations with An Garda Síochána, across all ranks and levels, members consistently express frustration with the current system – the Performance, Accountability and Learning Framework, known as PALF.

The Crowe report found that PALF is being interpreted in ways that prevent supervisors from managing and evaluating individual roads policing gardaí, with a reluctance to proactively manage staff or hold them to account. It also found a lack of effective sanctions for poor performance, with senior gardaí “typically apprehensive” that any attempt to sanction would lead to industrial relations issues.

There should be no equivocation: if there is poor performance or bad behaviour, it must be dealt with. Effective disciplinary processes are vital for the service and for the public to have confidence in gardaí.

[ ‘Time for some hard truths’: AGSI president criticises Drew Harris’s recordOpens in new window ]

Most workplaces have systems that monitor productivity, set targets, and address underperformance as it arises. Managers need authority to hold those who do not perform accountable, and a culture that supports them in doing so. Gardaí need clarity that if they or their colleagues fail to carry out their roles, at all levels, they will be held accountable, and sanctioned where appropriate. They also need the necessary tools and resources to do their jobs effectively.

Much more can be done by senior leaders to support front-line gardaí in delivering a better policing service. But lack of resourcing is not an excuse for failing to do your job.

I note the recent criticisms of the Crowe report by the Garda Representative Association and Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, which raised concerns about the timing of its release and attributed issues to low morale and resource limitations. I have met the GRA and AGSI over the summer. I have listened to their issues and understand their real sense of frustration with Garda management. Representing members’ interests is a difficult job, as is policing itself.

There is a genuine opportunity here for the associations to support An Garda Síochána in introducing and implementing an effective performance management system and disciplinary process. The associations represent gardaí who are committed to doing their job well, and indeed those whose poor performance has been highlighted by Crowe and elsewhere.

It is in the interests of good policing, and by extension, the associations, that a solid, meaningful performance management system is in place. The vast majority of Garda members who perform effectively deserve a process that supports and recognises their good performance while addressing the poor performance and behaviour of others.

We look forward to meeting new Commissioner Justin Kelly and his senior leadership team at the PCSA meeting in public later this month. The authority will discuss progress on Crowe’s recommendations and the new Commissioner’s vision for the service.

As departing commissioner Drew Harris remarked at his final meeting in July, “steel sharpens steel”, underscoring that oversight is vital in a democratic society. Those entrusted with upholding the rule of law must be willing to self-reflect, accept accountability, apologise when warranted, and implement necessary reforms to maintain an effective, modern police service worthy of public trust.

The baton has been passed, and the new guard is in place. The PCSA, as an independent, statutory agency responsible for overseeing and assessing the performance of An Garda Síochána, will be watching closely on behalf of communities across Ireland.

Dr Elaine Byrne is chairperson of the Policing and Community Safety Authority and a practising barrister