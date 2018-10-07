Wedding limousine crash leaves 20 dead in New York

A crash involving a wedding limousine at a popular tourist location in upstate New York has left 20 people dead.

Reports suggest a limo speeding down a hill on Saturday ploughed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 274km north of New York City.

It is understood that 18 of those killed were in the limo and the two others were pedestrians.

The store is a popular spot for people travelling to look at autumn leaves.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

In a Facebook post, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency officials for their actions in the aftermath of the “horrific” incident. The store later posted that it was open “and could use your hugs”.

Witnesses described chaos following the incident, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

“I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth,” Bridey Finegan, of Schoharie, told WNYT NewsChannel 13. – AP