Trump selects Trump hotel to host next G7 summit

The Trump administration has selected a Trump hotel in Florida as the location for next year’s G7 summit, in a move that is likely to spark widespread concern about ethics violations by the US president.

“It makes perfect sense,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said as he announced that the Trump National Doral Miami, a property in Florida, would host the gathering of world leaders in June.

“This was far and away the best choice,” he said, noting that the property is a “huge facility” with three golf courses and lots of open space.

He disputed suggestions that Mr Trump would profit from the site selection. “He’s not making any money off of this,” he said, noting that “Donald Trump’s brand is probably strong enough as it is.”

Mr Mulvaney said twelve properties had made the shortlist; a team had visited ten of those and the choice was ultimately whittled down to four – the Trump property in Miami, two facilities in Utah, and a property in Hawaii.

Mr Trump has faced criticism for the use of his properties in Doonbeg, Co Clare, and Turnberry, Scotland, while holding the office of president of the United States. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives oversight committee is already investigating the decision by vice president Mike Pence to stay at Doonbeg during his visit to Ireland last month.

The US air force announced it is opening a review into its layover policy following reports that members of the US military stayed at Mr Trump’s hotel in Scotland.

The announcement of the G7 decision came as Democrats continued their impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump.

Impeachment

On Thursday, Gordon Sondland, the USambassador to the European Union, became the latest witness to appear before the congressional committees leading the inquiry. He has played a key role in US engagement with Ukraine – a central focus of the impeachment investigation.

In a prepared statement presented to the committee, Mr Sondland said that he was urged by Mr Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy. He told the panel in a closed-door hearing that he did not realise that Mr Giuliani’s objective may have been to “involve Ukrainians, directly or indirectly, in the president’s 2020 re-election campaign”.

House Democrats are investigating Mr Trump’s move to encourage the Ukrainian government to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter during a July phone call with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Mr Mulvaney also hit back at questions about Mr Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine. “The president gets to use who he wants to use. The president gets to set foreign policy,” he said in remarks to reporters.

He denied that he played any role in pressurising the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens.

“I was never in a conversation that had the word Burisma in it,” he said, a reference to the Ukrainian gas company that employed Hunter Biden as a director while his father was vice-president.