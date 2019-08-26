Trump ready to meet Iran for talks on new nuclear deal

US president Donald Trump said he is ready to meet Iranian president Hassan Rouhani if conditions are right to replace the current faltering agreement designed to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions with a more stringent and durable deal.

The initiative to end the crisis in the Gulf was announced on Monday by Mr Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron at the end of the summit in France of the Group of Seven big democracies.

“My conviction is that an agreement can be reached,” Mr Macron said after speaking to Mr Rouhani by telephone and hearing from him that he would be open to meeting the US president.

Mr Trump said “if the circumstances were correct I would certainly agree” to meet Mr Rouhani, but if the situation deteriorated “they are going to be met with really very violent force”. He said: “We are not looking for leadership change . . . We’re looking for no nuclear weapons, no ballistic missiles and a longer period of time [than the current agreement expiring in 2025].”

Mr Macron had flown in Iran’s foreign minister to the G7 summit in an effort to reduce US-Iranian tensions.

European leaders have struggled to calm the deepening confrontation between Iran and the United States since Mr Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the Iranian economy.

But Mr Macron has spent the summer trying to create conditions for a period of pause to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table.

Those efforts took a surprise turn on Sunday when Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is under US sanctions, flew to the French seaside town of Biarritz where the G7 leaders were meeting.

Mr Zarif held talks with Macron and British and German officials before returning home. Though potentially a diplomatic minefield, Mr Macron’s gamble with Mr Zarif appears to have worked out for now, as Mr Trump on Monday endorsed the French president’s initiative and toned down his usual harsh rhetoric on Tehran.

While Mr Trump reaffirmed Washington’s goal of extracting farther-reaching security concessions from Iran, he told reporters at the summit he wanted to see “a really good Iran, really strong, we’re not looking for regime change”.

Mr Trump said: “I knew (Zarif) was coming in and I respected the fact that he was coming in. We’re looking to make Iran rich again, let them be rich, let them do well, if they want.”

The 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers, reached when Mr Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama was in office, aimed to curb Iran’s disputed uranium enrichment programme in exchange for the lifting of many international sanctions on Tehran.

Since leaving the deal last year, Mr Trump has pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” to try to force Iran into broader talks to restrict Iran’s ballistic missile programme and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East as well. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019/Reuters