Trump impeachment trial votes to subpoena witnesses

The US Senate has voted to subpoena witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump - a dramatic development that is likely to delay a verdict in the trial.

Shortly after convening on Saturday morning, House Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin announced that the prosecution wanted to subpoena Republican congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler.

It follows a statement issued by Ms Herrera Beutler on Friday night about a phone call between Mr Trump and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. She said Mr McCarthy directly called on Mr Trump to call off the riot while the attack was happening during a phone call on January 6th.

Mr Raskin said he was requesting that the Republican representative should be interviewed for an hour over zoom, and that her contemporaneous notes of the phonecall should be subpoenaed.

Michael Van der Veen, a lawyer for Mr Trump, dismissed the request, and warned that he could subpoena up to 100 witnesses, who could be interviewed in his office in Philadelphia.

A vote was then held, with five Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in calling for witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed.

This included Senator Lindsey Graham who intervened during the roll call to change his vote to “aye” from “nay.”

Mr Graham, a staunch ally of Mr Trump, previously warned that he would “open the floodgates” on witnesses if Democrats proposed calling witnesses.

During heated exchanges on the floor before the vote, Mr Van der Veen mentioned subpoenaing figures like vice president Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

There had been widespread expectation that the impeachment trial of Mr Trump would finish this weekend.

But the decision to call witnesses will now change the timing of the trial substantially.

The unexpected development came as Republicans looked poised to acquit Mr Trump. Shortly before the chamber convened, senate minority leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues he would vote to acquit the former president.

The Kentucky Republican had distanced himself from Mr Trump just before the January 6th attack and had not confirmed which way he would vote.

In addition to Mr Graham, four Republicans; Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse and Lisa Murkowski, voted with Democrats to allow witnesses. They are expected to side with Democrats and vote to convict Mr Trump.

The impeachment trial of the former president was already expected to be the shortest in history. The trial opened on Tuesday, with House Impeachment Mangers – effectively the prosecution – setting out the prosecution case over two days.

Using previously-unseen footage of the riot, they urged Republican senators not to let Mr Trump go unpunished for his role in the January 6th attack, arguing that lawmakers will have “no one to blame but ourselves” if the former president is re-elected and incites further violence.

“My dear colleagues, is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?” Mr Raskin said on Wednesday.

Mr Trump’s legal team, who were allocated 16 hours over two days to set out the defence, instead wrapped up their arguments in less than three hours on Friday.

Attorney Michael Van Der Veen said the prosecution’s case was “absurd.”

“No thinking person could seriously believe that the president’s January 6th speech on The Ellipse was in any way an incitement to violence or insurrection. The suggestion is patently absurd,” he said.

“To claim that the president wished, desired or encouraged lawlessness or violent behaviour is a preposterous and monstrous lie.”

They claimed that Mr Trump had consistently opposed violence in his career, despite Democrats highlighting several instances when Mr Trump had encouraged violent behaviour in his public comments or tweets.