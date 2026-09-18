South Korea’s leader rebuffs Trump over Iran war

South Korea’s president Lee Jae​ Myung pushed back against pressure from the Trump administration Friday, declaring that his country would not deploy troops or military assets to support the US-led war against Iran.

In recent weeks, US president Donald Trump has publicly taunted the South Korean leader, venting frustration over ​what he described as Seoul’s refusal to help defend the Strait of Hormuz – once the world’s main transit point for oil – while US troops remain stationed on​ ​the Korean Peninsula to shield ​South Korea from North Korea.​

On Friday, Lee ​firmly rejected any ​military involvement in the Middle East conflict.

“There will be no deployment of troops or dispatch of military assets to​ be involved in or intervene in this war,” Lee said in a news conference.

Instead of a combat deployment, Lee noted that Seoul is considering expanding the operational scope of a South Korean navy destroyer and its support ships stationed off the coast of Somalia for antipiracy operations.

He emphasised that even if those assets move closer to the Red Sea or the Strait of Hormuz, their sole focus would be protecting South Korean ​oil tankers and other commercial vessels. They will not participate in any operations that could be interpreted as supporting the war against Iran​, he said.

​While Trump has not specified the exact type of assistance he expects from Seoul, he complained last month that he had asked Lee “to give us a little hand” in the conflict, reminding him of the U.S. military presence in South Korea.

“He said, ‘No, thanks,’” Trump ​recalled. “I see. Well, why are we involved in helping you?”

Joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises in 2023 in Pocheon, South Korea. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

It was not the only issue that a grim-faced Lee addressed Friday. Fifteen months into his single five-year term, his approval rating has fallen to a new low of 37 per cent, battered by troubles brewing not only at home but also by strains with South Korea’s most important ally, the United States.

Last month, Trump unilaterally scaled down one of the United States’ annual joint military exercises with South Korea, calling the drills not only “costly” but also “totally inappropriate and hostile” toward North Korea.

He said that, for as long as he had been in office, North Korea had been “unthreatening and respectful.” Trump also boasted of having a “very good relationship” with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, even as the North has become a bigger nuclear threat against the South.

At home, South Korea’s main stock index – once lauded as a premier beneficiary of the global artificial intelligence boom – has crashed, devastating the portfolios of millions of individual investors who were encouraged by Lee’s government to buy stocks. Lee has also failed to deliver on his repeated pledges to curb rising housing costs.

The opposition has accused him of seeking a constitutional amendment that would allow him to run for a second term, a move explicitly barred by the current constitution.

His presidency also remains marred by his suspended criminal trials on charges including violating election laws and inducing perjury.

The opposition has claimed that Lee was plotting a special bill to erase those charges, ​which he has insisted were fabrications orchestrated by his conservative adversary and predecessor, the impeached and ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

On Friday, Lee said that although he supported a constitutional revision allowing future presidents to seek a second term, he had no intention of seeking reelection. He called it “constitutionally impossible​.” The claim that he might ​seek a second term, he said, was nothing more than a “political offensive.”

outh Korea's president speaking during a news conference on Friday. Photograph: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Lee also said he supported the National Assembly’s appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate whether politicians like him, as well as journalists, had been targeted in politically motivated criminal investigations under Yoon. But he said that he did not want such a special prosecutor to have the power to drop the criminal charges already filed against him.

“It’s because of my own shortcomings,” Lee said, referring to his plummeting approval ratings. “I fell short in consideration, sensitivity and communication.”

Lee also said his government remained in “fierce” negotiations with Washington over how to implement the sweeping agreement the two governments announced last November. Under the pact, Trump reduced tariffs on key South Korean exports, including automobiles, from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. He also pledged US support for South Korea’s efforts to develop nuclear-powered submarines and to enrich uranium for civilian nuclear energy. In exchange, Lee committed $350 billion in investments in the United States.

But negotiations over the deal’s implementation have stalled over the details, fuelling doubts on both sides about the other’s willingness to follow through.

On Friday, Lee said the two governments were close to finalising an agreement on where the first batch of South Korean investments should go.

Lee said he had been unhappy with a proposed agreement and had instructed his government to continue negotiating. He did not elaborate, but emphasised that any investment projects must be “commercially reasonable” and that the two governments needed to agree on how to share profits and losses from such projects.

“We should not buckle under pressure or coercion,” he said, adding that his comment reflected his government’s general negotiating principle and was not aimed at the Trump administration in particular.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.