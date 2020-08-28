Trump accepts Republican nomination and attacks ‘weak’ rival Joe Biden

US president Donald Trump launched a direct attack on his Democratic rival Joe Biden last night, as he formally accepted the Republican nomination for president.

In a lengthy speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention at the White House, Mr Trump said that November’s presidential election is “the most important election in the history of our country.”

“At no point before have voters faced a clearer choice between two visions, two philosophies or two agendas…whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny.”

Much of the speech was an explicit assault on the former vice-president who he will face in November’s election.

“Joe Biden is weak. He takes his marching orders from liberal critics,” he declared to the assembled crowd of approximately 1,500 invited guests.

“Biden’s record is a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime,” he said.

He has been “the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance he will be the destroyer of America’s greatness.”

“Joe Biden’s agenda is Made in China; my agenda is Made in the USA,” he said.

Pandemic

On the issue of coronavirus, which has claimed more than 180,000 lives in the United States, Mr Trump claimed that many more Americans would have died if Joe Biden’s proposals had been adopted.

Mr Biden’s response “is not a solution to the virus, rather it is a surrender to the virus,” he said to applause.

Amid heightened tensions in the United States over race following the shooting of 28 year-old Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin, Mr Trump also asserted that he has “done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president.

I have done more in three years for the black community than Joe Biden has done in forty-seven years.”

But he also criticised the Democrats’ policy on crime – a key theme of this week’s convention. “If you give power to Joe Biden, the radical left will defund police departments,” he said.

“No one will be safe in Biden’s America. My administration will always stand with the men and women of law enforcement.” “We can never allow mob rule,” he said, denouncing the “anarchy” in Democratically-run cities.

“If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, and flag-burners, that is up to them, but I, as your President, will not be a part of it.”

“The Republican party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America safe and salute the American flag.”

Last night’s event capped a four-day convention, culminating in Mr Trump’s nomination as president.

White House

Accepting the nomination, he said: “My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for president of the United States,” prompting shouts of “USA, USA!” from the crowd.

In an unprecedented move, the South Lawn of the White House was transformed into the site for a national political convention – a move that was widely criticised by Democrats who accused him of using the White House as a backdrop for a partisan event.

The event concluded with a lavish firework display, with the phrase “TRUMP 2020” sketched in the sky over Washington in red, white and blue.

Mr Trump was introduced by his daughter and advisor, Ivanka, who described her father as “the people’s president.”

Donald Trump “did not come to Washington to win praise from the beltway elite,” she said. “Donald Trump came to Washington for one reason and one reason alone – to make America great again,” describing him as the “voice for the forgotten men and women of our country.”

“Whether you agree with him or not, you always knows where he stands,” she said. “His tweets can seem a bit unfiltered, but the results speak for themselves.” “Washington has not changed Donald Trump, Donald Trump has changed Washington.”

Crime

A central theme of the final night of the Republican convention was law and order. Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, spoke about crime in New York city as he highlighted his time as mayor.

“How did we get overwhelmed by crime?” he said. “Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York.” Describing Joe Biden as “obviously a defective candidate,” he described Biden as a Trojan horse for Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, and their “pro-criminal, anti-police, socialist policies.”

“These continuous riots in Democratic cities gives you a good view of the future under Biden,” he said, describing the recent Black Lives Matter protests across the country. “This awesome job of restoring safety for your people can be done from your basement, Joe,” he said, as he addressed the former vice president directly.

The widow of David Dorn, a retired African-American police officer, who was killed while a store was looted during the George Floyd protests in St Louis in June. In an emotional appearance she described how her husband was shot and killed and the scene livestreamed on the internet.

She said that she hoped telling her story “will help shake this country from this nightmare in our country.” Patrick Lynch, the Irish-American president of New York’s largest police union, also endorsed Mr Trump, claiming that Democrats’ message “is that police officers are the enemy.”

“Democratic politicians have surrendered our streets and our institutions… in city after city, they have slashed police budgets.. passed laws that have made it impossible for police officers to do their job effectively.”

“The radical left doesn’t really want better policing.. what they want is, no policing. What they want is a justice system that just stops working altogether.” Echoing Mike Pence’s comments on Wednesday, he said: “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Alice Johnson, who was pardoned by Mr Trump and released from prison early, after an intervention by Kim Kardashian West, also spoke at the convention. “We all make mistakes,” she said, noting that there are thousands of people like her serving life sentences in American prisons who have reformed.

Ahead of an appearance by Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey congressman who switched from Democrat to Republican, the evening heard from a range of former Democratic voters who say they are now supporting Mr Trump. Senate majority leader Mitch Mc Connell and Tom Cotton of Arkansas also addressed the final night of the convention.