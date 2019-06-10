Pilot killed as helicopter crashes on top of New York skyscraper

US authorities are investigating if a helicopter which crashed into a building in New York, killing the pilot, had proper air clearances.

The twin-engine helicopter crash-landed onto the top of a building on Mondya afternoon, a few blocks north of Times Square in midtown Manhattan.

A fire on the roof of the building ensued, prompting a massive rescue effort in New York City.

The pilot was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was on board the helicopter at the time, authorities said.

The helicopter is understood to be based in New Jersey and was privately-owned. It had taken off from a heliport on the westside of Manhattan and was not in communication with Air Traffic Control according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident unfolded under inclement weather in New York which saw heavy rainfall and cloud cover on Monday.

New York City mayor Bill De Blasio, who was on the scene, yesterday, said there was no indication that the crash was an act of terrorism.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen from the top of the AXA Equitable Center on 7th Avenue shortly after 2 pm local time when the incident took place. People who were inside the building at the time said they felt the impact of the helicopter, with some reports of the building shaking.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the aircraft was an Agusta A109E, a twin-engine, lightweight helicopter.

“Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene,” US president Donald Trump said on Twitter after being briefed on the crash. “The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all.”