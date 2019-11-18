Maureen Dowd: Reagan would be stunned by behaviour of today’s Republicans

When he was running in 2016, Donald Trump told me that he reminded himself of another presidential candidate – someone, Trump said, who was also tremendously good-looking, a former entertainer and a Democrat-turned-Republican. The vainglorious Trump felt he was the second coming of Ronald Reagan.

It is true that, like Reagan, Trump has reshaped his party in his own image, fully inhabiting it. But Reagan’s great mission was to thwart the Evil Empire, taunting that he would put a Star Wars shield in the sky. He wanted democratic ideals to supersede authoritarian rule in the Soviet Union.

Trump’s more sinister and incomprehensible aim is to help the Russians whenever he can. While Reagan’s legacy will be helping to tear down communism and that wall, Trump’s legacy will be turning Republican politicians into dupes assisting Russia as it undermines our democracy – and democracy around the world.

Privately, many Republicans say that they do not buy into all of Trump’s deeply disturbing, topsy-turvy policies towards authoritarian regimes. Trump began echoing Kremlin talking points during his campaign, saying about Vladimir Putin’s Crimea annexation: “The people of Crimea, from what I’ve heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were.”

But Republican pols go along publicly because they are recreants, slavishly trying to hold onto voters who are more intensely aligned with Trump than old-style Republicans. Republicans may be winning the impeachment battle on Fox News, but they are getting clobbered by the classy diplomats demonstrating true patriotism in the hearing room.

Republican members of the intelligence committee risibly struggle to back up Trump on his demented conspiracy theory – belied by the consensus of the entire US intelligence community – that it was Ukraine that meddled in the 2016 election to help Hillary, rather than Putin who meddled to help Trump.

Nancy Pelosi never spoke truer words than when she chided Trump: “With you, all roads lead to Putin.” Reagan would be stunned to find Republican members of the House at war with the FBI and the CIA – all to bolster Trump’s tender ego. Their preference seems to be to allow Russian meddling again if that’s what’s necessary for Trump to prevail a year from now.

Own interests

Despite Republican efforts to throw up a smokescreen, despite their complaints that they are being muzzled even as they pose questions, it is clear that the president was putting his own political interests – looking for dirt on Hillary and the Bidens – above national security and using shady henchmen to do it.

It’s laughable that Donald Trump was concerned about corruption in Ukraine. Rather, the most corrupt president ever was determined to export his own corruption to Ukraine. The longtime civil servants made clear that history in Ukraine is still being written, that soldiers are dying in the “hot war” between Russia and Ukraine and that subjugating US policy to Trump’s petty, paranoid actions may yet deprive the US of a valuable ally.

Alluding to Rudy Giuliani and his indicted cronies, former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch said: “Ukrainians who preferred to play by the old corrupt rules sought to remove me. What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and, working together, they apparently succeeded in orchestrating the removal of a US ambassador. How could our system fail like this? How is it that foreign, corrupt interests could manipulate our government?”

Because Republicans are now dupes to dictators and sleazy foreign businessmen. Republicans tried to minimise the former ambassador’s ordeal at the hands of her bosses, suggesting it was a matter for HR and noting that she now has a sweet gig at Georgetown University. Democratic representative Mike Quigley sarcastically riposted that Yovanovitch getting ousted at the pinnacle of her career no doubt felt “like a Hallmark movie”.

Will Trump be hauled out of the White House kicking and screaming while a celebratory Baby Trump balloon flies overhead?

Trump told Ukrainian president Zelenskiy that “the woman was bad news” and added ominously that “she’s going to go through some things”. In another call, Trump introduced his favourite subjects – beauty pageants and eastern European beauties – telling Zelenskiy: “When I owned Miss Universe, they always had great people. Ukraine was always very well represented.”

Aria of self-destruction

In an aria of oblivious self-destruction, the president further intimidated Yovanovitch just at the very moment that she was testifying about how she had felt intimidated by the president. “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” he tweeted, seemingly blaming her for Black Hawk Down. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian president spoke unfavourably about her in my second phone call with him.”

In testimony on Friday afternoon, a state department aide said that he, too, overheard Trump on a call with ambassador Gordon Sondland of the European Union pressing for investigations, and that Trump was reassured by his man that Zelenskiy “loves your ass” and would do what it takes. Oh, high-level diplomacy.

Democrats know Moscow Mitch will squelch them in the end, but hope they’ll get through to enough independents and suburban Republicans to deny Trump a second term. No matter how many decent Americans come forward to expose his sordid behaviour, will Trump be hauled out of the White House kicking and screaming while a celebratory Baby Trump balloon flies overhead? The answer to that: nyet. – New York Times