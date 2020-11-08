Joe Biden to name coronavirus task force and move on cabinet picks

President-elect Joe Biden will name a coronavirus task force as early as Monday following his victory in the US presidential election.

Although Mr Biden will not assume the presidency until January 20th, a transition team has been established and is to step up activity in the coming weeks, though a decision on cabinet members is not expected until after Thanksgiving in late November.

However, in a sign of the priority being given by the president-elect to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, he will unveil a new task force on Monday. It will be co-chaired by former surgeon general during the Obama administration Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler.

It comes as more than 126,000 new Covid-19 cases were announced in the United States – the highest daily record so far.

Transition planning

Mr Biden’s transition team is being led by Ted Kaufman, who replaced Mr Biden in the Senate in 2009 when he became vice-president and subsequently became one of this closest advisers. He also helped co-write a new law on the transition process which was passed during the Obama presidency.

Transition planning is legally required in the United States, and funding and access to federal agencies is made available to winning presidential candidates.

Given his long history in Washington, Mr Biden has a wide pool of informal advisers and allies who have been working closely with the former vice-president during his presidential campaign, some of whom are likely to be jockeying for positions in the new administration.

Mr Biden has indicated that he wants to appoint a diverse cabinet, representative of America’s population.

Among those who could be in line for secretary of state are Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Nicholas Burns. Former US ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice could also be in the frame, though she may find it difficult to pass a Senate confirmation process, given that Republicans are likely to hold a majority in the chamber from January.

Left-wing politics

Senator Elizabeth Warren has made it known that she is interested in a post. There were rumours that she could be appointed as treasury secretary – a move that would indicate Mr Biden’s embrace of a more left-wing politics.

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is said to be in consideration for a position, as well as New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand, senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut or even Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Irish-American congressman Brendan Boyle, an early supporter of the president-elect, was also mentioned in US media as possibly being in line for a role in the administration.

Though several current members of Congress may be under consideration, Mr Biden will take into account the electoral implications of any appointments as well as their likelihood of passing a Republican-led Senate confirmation hearing. Similarly, sitting members will be cautious about accepting a position that could be more junior than their current roles.

Early supporters

Other figures such as Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or potentially former secretary of state John Kerry could be in line for roles. Both were early supporters of Mr Biden’s candidacy.

In keeping with his pledge to heal America’s political divides, Mr Biden may also appoint some Republican figures to his administration.