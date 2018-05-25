Harvey Weinstein appears in court charged with rape

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape following an investigation by police in New York.

The high-profile movie figure was arrested on Friday morning in his first public appearance since October before being charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.

Weinstein emerged from the NYPD’s 1st Precinct in handcuffs with a smile on his face. He was escorted by officers to a waiting black car before being driven away. He was taken to court in handcuffs, and was granted bail at $1 million in cash or a $10 million bond, and will have to wear a monitoring device.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City police department to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

A statement from the New York Police Department confirmed the charges and thanked “these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice”.

The arrest and charges follow the joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

In his first public appearance since October, Weinstein arrived at the New York Police Department’s 1st Precinct wearing a black suit, white shirt and blue jumper.

Criminal sex act

A police official previously said Weinstein will be charged with committing a criminal sex act after an aspiring actress alleged he forced her to perform oral sex in 2004.

It relates to a woman who has not been identified or spoken publicly, the official said.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City police department to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

Weinstein – whose lawyers have denied allegations he forced himself on women – said nothing as he entered the police precinct.

He was clutching two books, Something Wonderful: Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution, by Todd S Purdum, and Richard Schickel’s biography of producer, director and writer Elia Kazan.

He is expected to be taken to Manhattan Criminal Court later on Friday to be arraigned on the charges, US media reports.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that investigators in Manhattan were preparing to arrest the disgraced movie mogul and he was expected to surrender to authorities. – Press Association