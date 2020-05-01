Governors in US confronted by more protests against lockdown

Governors in some states across the United States are wrestling with fresh protests as they seek to extend or reintroduce lockdown measures imposed to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

A group of more than 400 protesters – many of them armed – stormed the state capitol building in Lansing, Michigan to protest at strict social distancing measures introduced by governor Gretchen Whitmer. While hundreds protested outside, some entered the building and engaged in a stand-off with guards.

It follows a demonstration last month in the state capital, one of many that took place across the country in protest at social distancing orders.

Despite the tense scenes at the capitol building, Ms Whitmer signed three Bills extending lockdown measures in the state, which has seen a high number of coronavirus cases, particularly in the Detroit area. The move by the Democratic governor followed the Republican-controlled state legislature’s vote against extending the measures on Thursday.

In a statement, she said: “While some members of the legislature might believe this crisis is over, common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we’re not out of the woods yet. By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk.”

President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter on Friday, urging the governor to “make a deal” with the protesters who he described as “very good people”.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” he tweeted. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

The president has previously voiced support for protesters in Michigan which will be a key swing state in November’s presidential election. Ms Whitmer, who endorsed Joe Biden for president in March, is being seen as a possible vice-presidential pick by the Democratic frontrunner.

In California, two cities in Orange County are suing governor Gavin Newson over his decision to close beaches in the state, following footage of crowds of people sunbathing last weekend in contravention of social distancing rules.

“Given that Orange County has among the lowest per-capita Covid-19 death rates in California, the action by the state prioritises politics over data, in direct contradiction of the governor’s stated goal to allow science and facts to guide our response to this horrible global pandemic,” Lyn Semeta, the mayor of Huntington Beach, said in a statement.

Private schools

In New York, the governor announced that all schools will remain closed in the state until the end of the academic year, even as the rate of deaths from Covid-19 in New York appeared to be falling. A total of 289 deaths from the virus were reported on Friday, the lowest in a 24-hour period since March.

In neighbouring New Jersey, however, 460 new deaths were reported – the highest daily total so far.

Elsewhere in the country, other states began loosening restrictions.

More than half of the states across America have lifted at least some restrictions, including Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin ordered private schools with large endowments who accepted funding from the small business loan programme agreed by Congress to refund the money.

Several high-profile schools, including the school attended by Mr Trump’s youngest son Barron, and Sidwell Friends in Washington which former president Barack Obama’s daughters and Chelsea Clinton attended, have accepted money from the scheme.