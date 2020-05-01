Coronavirus: France sees gradual decline in new cases

Some countries are beginning to ease lockdown conditions amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is stabilising.

A total of 233,998 people have died with Covid-19, according to figures collected by Johns Hopkins University in the US. Worldwide, 3,276,373 people have been infected.

Here are the latest updates from around the world:

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom’s death toll from COVID-19 rose on Friday to 27,510, an increase of 739, according to figures that include deaths in hospital and in other settings like nursing homes.

The figure, which covers the period up to 1600 GMT on Thursday, leaves the United Kingdom as the second-worst hit country in Europe behind Italy. 177,454 people have tested positive, an increase of 6,201 since yesterday.

15,111 people are currently in hospital, and 27,510 people have now died across all settings, an increase of 739.

France

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 218 to 24,594 on Friday, while hospitalisations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, the public health chief said on Friday. The death toll has increased 0.9 per cent compared with Thursday, a lower rate of increase than over the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital with the COVID-19 infection fell further to 25,887 from 26,283 on Thursday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 3,878 from 4,019. Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.

The north-eastern part of France, including the whole Paris region, has been placed in “red zone” as the map is based on an estimation of the virus circulation and the burden on intensive care units in local hospitals.

The government said “green zones” will be able to lift some restrictions more rapidly. Health minister Olivier Veran said final decisions will be made based on the evolution of the map next week.

China

Beijing’s parks and museums, including the ancient Forbidden City, have reopened to the public after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

The Forbidden City, once home to China’s emperors, is permitting just 5,000 visitors daily, down from 80,000. Parks are allowing people to visit at 30 per cent of the usual capacity.

Large-scale group activities remain on hold and visitors must book tickets in advance online as Beijing downgraded its level of emergency response to the virus from first to second tier. Temperature checks and social distancing remain in force at the start of the five-day May holiday period.

South Korea

The government has reported nine new coronavirus cases as infections continue to wane.

The figures released by South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 10,774 infections and 248 deaths.

None of the new cases were from the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where more than 6,800 people have been sickened since February.

Officials said at least 1,073 cases have been linked to passengers arriving from overseas, but such infections have also slowed in recent weeks amid stronger border controls.

The slowing caseload has allowed the government to relax social distancing guidelines as it shifts focus to easing the shock on the economy.

Russia

Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has told president Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First deputy prime minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mr Mishustin’s duties.

The mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said he does not think the Russian capital is close to overcoming the spread of coronavirus.

Moscow accounts for half of Russia’s reported 106,000 infections and on Thursday recorded nearly 3,100 new cases.

Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel said authorities will allow religious services to resume and let museums, zoos, galleries and playgrounds re-open as part of the gradual loosening of the lockdown.

Mrs Merkel said after meeting with governors of Germany’s 16 states that it was important to remain “disciplined” to ensure successful efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak are not undone.

She acknowledged the impact that the lockdown measures have had on the economy and social life, but said officials wanted to wait until next week before considering lifting restrictions on kindergartens and most schools.

Portugal

The government is starting to loosen restrictions, with small stores, hair salons, libraries, car showrooms and government tax departments allowed to reopen from next Monday.

Next week, means of public transport will be allowed to carry up to two-thirds of their capacity, but passengers must wear masks.

The government also announced that from May 18th, kindergartens and school classes for students age 16-18 are to resume. Smaller restaurants and cafes and their terraces will also be able to accept customers if they restrict capacity to 50 per cent.

On June 1st, all other stores and shopping malls can open, as can cinemas and theatres. The government set no date for the reopening of bars, nightclubs or gymnasiums. People must work from home if they can through the end of May, cannot come within two metres of other people, and no events are allowed to have more than 10 people.

Portugal attributes 989 deaths to the outbreak, with just over 25,000 cases overall.

Czech Republic

The Czech government is accelerating its relaxation of the restrictive measures adopted to contain the virus.

Health minister Adam Vojtech said cultural, sports and other public events will be allowed to take place as of May 11th, two weeks earlier than previously planned, for a maximum of 100 people.

Theatres, cinemas, concert halls and circuses can get back to business that date as well with the same number of people attending. Originally, those venues were scheduled to operate from May 25th.

Universities will re-open for all students, but only for groups not bigger than 15 in one place on May 11th.

At the same time, the government has ruled out big summer music and other festivals.

Turkey

The number of confirmed cases in Turkey surpassed 120,000 after the country’s health minister announced 2,615 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Fahrettin Koca also reported 93 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 3,174. The total number of infections now stands at 120,204.

Turkey ranks seventh in the world for the number of confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins University, although experts believe the actual toll of the pandemic is higher than reported.

Japan

Prime minister Shinzo Abe plans to extend the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency beyond its scheduled end on May 6th.

Mr Abe said hospitals are still overburdened and medical workers are under severe pressure to deal with a patient count still on the rise.

He said: “I believe it will be difficult to return to our normal daily lives after May 7th. We must expect an endurance race to a certain extent.”

Mr Abe said he will consult with experts to decide how long the measures should be extended. Local officials and medical experts have called for an extension for another month nationwide.

The rise in cases somewhat slowed in the last few days. But Japan still had more than 200 new cases overnight, bringing a national total to some 14,000 cases, with 415 deaths.