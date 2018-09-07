Ex-Trump aide Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison

George Papadopoulos, President Donald Trump’s former campaign aide, has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

He is the first Trump campaign adviser to be sentenced as part of the continuing investigation by the special counsel Robert Mueller. Three others pleaded guilty or were convicted of felonies and await sentencing.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about the timing and significance of his contacts with Russians, including a professor who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Trump’s Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton. – Reuters/New York Times