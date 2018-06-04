Christian baker wins same-sex couple wedding cake case
US court in seven to two decision faults civil rights commission for hostility to religion
Conservative Christian baker Jack Phillips refused for religious reasons to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. Photograph: Getty Images
The US supreme court on Monday handed a victory to a Christian baker from Colorado who refused for religious reasons to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
The justices, in a seven to two decision, faulted the Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s handling of the claims brought against Jack Phillips, saying it had showed a hostility to religion.
The commission said Mr Phillips violated the Colorado anti-discrimination law that bars businesses from refusing service based on race, sex, marital status or sexual orientation by rebuffing gay couple David Mullins and Charlie Craig in 2012. – Reuters