UK considering ‘fall back options’ on NI as Brexit talks in fresh crisis

Britain will work to resolve outstanding disagreements with the European Union about the Northern Ireland protocol but is considering “fall back options”, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The Brexit trade talks plunged into fresh crisis on Monday after Britain warned the EU that it could undercut the divorce deal it signed unless the bloc agrees to a free trade deal by October 15th.

In one of the most startling turns of the four-year Brexit saga, Britain is reportedly planning new legislation to override parts of January’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, potentially jeopardising the treaty and creating frictions in Northern Ireland.

Sections of the internal market bill are expected to “eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement” in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs, the Financial Times newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the plans.

Clarifying the reports on Monday, a spokesperson for the UK Government said it will “always reserve the right to act in the best interests of Northern Ireland and the UK’s internal market. Our top priority is to preserve the huge gains from the peace process and the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, as well as protecting Northern Ireland’s place in our United Kingdom.

“We are working hard to resolve outstanding issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol through the Joint Committee and will continue to approach these discussions in good faith. As a responsible government, we are considering fall back options in the event this is not achieved to ensure the communities of Northern Ireland are protected.”

Irish Government sources on Sunday night called for calm, cautioning that a knee-jerk reaction to the reports should be avoided. The EU’s Brexit task force will seek clarification on the story, which the source said was the most appropriate forum.

A second Government source speculated that the story could be a negotiation tactic. The source emphasised that the withdrawal agreement between Brussels and London is legally binding, and that Britain’s word would be worthless if it breached the agreement.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted, referring to the story, that it would be “a very unwise way to proceed”.

Meanwhile, EU diplomats were aghast, cautioning that such a step would tarnish Britain’s global prestige and heighten chances of a tumultuous EU exit on December 31st.

Sterling fell around half a percent against the dollar and euro on Monday.

Britain has set a deadline of October 15th to strike a deal.

“If we can’t agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both accept that and move on,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Monday, according to his office.

Britain left the EU on January 31st but talks on a new trade deal before the end of a status-quo transition arrangement in December have snagged on state aid rules and fishing.

Without a deal, nearly $1 trillion in trade between Britain and the EU could be thrown into uncertainty, including rules on everything from car parts and medicines to fruit and data.

‘Desperate’ strategy

Some Brexit-supporting members of the ruling Conservative Party argue that Britain should denounce the Withdrawal Agreement because, they say, it poses constitutional dangers to Britain even if the two sides secure a future partnership deal.

They refer to article 184 of the agreement binding both sides to using “their best endeavours, in good faith and in full respect of their respective legal orders” to try to secure a future relationship agreement, and argue the EU has not done so.

The reported plan to undermine the Withdrawal Agreement - disclosed on the eve of new talks in London - was condemned by parties on both sides of the Irish border and elicited surprise in Brussels.

“If the UK chose not to respect its international obligations, it would undermine its international standing,” said one EU diplomat. “Who would want to agree trade deals with a country that doesn’t implement international treaties? It would be a desperate and ultimately self-defeating strategy.”

Asked about the report in the Financial Times, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said there might be some minor “legal ambiguities” that needed to be tidied up over the Northern Irish protocol.

“We have a Withdrawal Agreement, and that includes Northern Ireland Protocol, and we are committed to implementing that,” he told BBC radio.

Negotiations were ongoing to “iron out a few remaining technical details” on how the protocol would work and there might then be a need for legislation to provide legal certainty, he said.

“We are not moving the goal posts,” he told Sky News.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier acknowledged anxiety but declined to comment on the FT report. “I remain worried ... the negotiations are difficult, because the British want the best of both worlds,” Mr Barnier told France Inter radio.

If no deal is agreed, Britain would have a trading relationship with the bloc like Australia’s, which would be “a good outcome”, Mr Johnson was also to say on Monday.