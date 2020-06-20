Three children die in house fire in Scotland

Three children have died in hospital after a fire at an upper cottage flat in Renfrewshire.

Emergency services responded to a report of a blaze at the property on Renfrew Road, Paisley, at about 9pm on Friday.

Fiona (12), Alexander James (8) and Philip Gibson (5) were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died a short time after being admitted.

A 39-year-old woman is also in a critical condition at Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon described the children’s deaths as “heartbreaking”.

She tweeted: “No words are enough. It’s just heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all who loved these poor children. Fiona, Alexander and Philip – may you rest in peace.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service previously told the PA news agency six fire crews were met with a “well-developed” blaze in a first-floor property.

A police spokesman said: “An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

“Anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries should contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3669 of 19 June 2020.” – PA Scotland