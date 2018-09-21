Theresa May ambushed by her own disastrous Brexit strategy

Theresa May was, according to much of the British press, the victim of an ambush at Salzburg when EU leaders declared her Chequers plan unworkable and said there will be no Brexit deal without a legally operable backstop for the Border. But if the prime minister was ambushed by anything it was by the reality that her plan for partial access to the single market was always doomed and by her own disastrous strategy for keeping it alive.

It was Britain, not the EU, that hyped the Salzburg meeting in advance as a moment of truth for Brexit, spinning that it was May’s chance to sell the Chequers plan directly to the other leaders. Two days before the meeting, Brexit secretary Dominic Raab suggested that the choice was between Chequers and no deal and said that Britain’s “unionist parliament” could never accept a backstop that treated Northern Ireland differently than the rest of the UK for customs.

May repeated that uncompromising message in an article in the German daily Die Welt on Wednesday morning and again to the leaders that night. And on Thursday morning she told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that there could be no deal on the backstop by next month’s EU summit.

May needed the EU leaders to remain at least non-committal on Chequers and to allow the wrangling over the Border to drift on until a special Brexit summit in November. But her intransigent message at Salzburg provoked them into plain speaking, declaring Chequers dead and warning that there would be no November summit and no withdrawal agreement without progress on the backstop.

Playing it down

The prime minister’s allies sought on Friday morning to play down the scale of the setback she suffered at Salzburg, insisting that Chequers remained a basis for negotiation and talking tough about the Border. But nobody in government or in the Conservative Party will be in any doubt that it has been an utter humiliation for May and that the Brexit negotiations have taken an important turn.

Now that Chequers has been pronounced dead, May is left with three obvious options: Norway, Canada and no deal. Remaining in the European Economic Area (EEA) like Norway, plus membership of the customs union, would solve the problem of the Border and would not violate EU principles. But it crosses all of the prime minister’s red lines and could not command a majority in the House of Commons.

A Canada-style free trade agreement would please Brexiteers on the Conservative back benches and be acceptable to the EU but it would not address the issue of the Border, so a deal on the backstop would still be necessary.

If May sticks to her rigid approach on the backstop and the EU remains firm on the issue, there will be no withdrawal agreement and Britain will leave the EU with no deal and no transition arrangement on March 29th next year. This would be an economic calamity for Britain and could be politically disastrous for the Conservatives. Parliament could reject a no-deal Brexit, perhaps triggering a general election or a second referendum.

‘Blind Brexit’

There is a fourth option, for a so-called “blind Brexit” based on a withdrawal agreement and a vague political declaration about the future relationship. This would have some chance of approval in parliament and if there is a withdrawal agreement, the transition period would prevent a cliff-edge Brexit. This still requires a deal on the backstop and if Britain continues to resist the EU’s proposal, it must come up with its own by early October.

May, Raab and other ministers have not ruled out regulatory checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland but insist that there can be no customs border in the Irish Sea and that the North cannot be part of a different customs territory from the rest of the UK. MPs in all parties supported an amendment to a customs Bill before the summer recess endorsing that position, although the Bill is still in the Lords and has not become law.

If Britain and the EU agree a regime for regulatory checks between Britain and Northern Ireland, can they find a creative formulation to allow different customs rules to apply in the North too? The future of Brexit, Theresa May and the British economy may depend on the answer to that question.