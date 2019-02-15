Ryanair flight diverted after ‘fight’ on board

A flight from Glasgow Prestwick to Malaga had to be diverted after a fight is said to have broken out on board.

The Ryanair service landed in Madrid where a disruptive passenger was met by Spanish police on Thursday evening.

The flight then continued its journey to Malaga.

A passenger told the Glasgow Evening Times: “The fight started when one drunk man started pestering women in a hen party.

“Two men were trading punches in a full fist fight in the aisle. The cabin crew had to ask the passengers for help.

“The back of the plane was in absolute chaos. One drunk man was still causing a scene and resisting 20 minutes later.”

A Ryanair statement said: “The flight from Glasgow Prestwick to Malaga diverted to Madrid and the crew requested police assistance upon arrival after a passenger became disruptive in-flight.

“The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained an individual before the aircraft continued to Malaga.

“We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

“This is now a matter for local police.” – PA