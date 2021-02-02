Record-breaking UK fundraiser Capt Tom Moore dies aged 100

Britain’s Capt Tom Moore, the second World War veteran who lifted a nation’s spirits by raising millions of pounds for health service workers battling the coronavirus, died on Tuesday aged 100 after he contracted Covid-19.

Capt Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise £38.9 million for the National Health Service.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore, ” his daughters said in a statement following his death on Tuesday morning at Bedford Hospital in central England.

Over the last five years, he had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer, his family said. He was fighting pneumonia and was taken to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 22nd, unable to be vaccinated due to the other medication he was taking.

British prime minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth led the tributes to Capt Moore, whose exploits won global admiration.

“Capt Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word,” said Mr Johnson, who spoke to Capt Moore’s daughter Hannah to pass on his condolences. “He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world.”

The flag above his Downing Street office was lowered to half-mast in Capt Moore’s honour.

The queen, who knighted Capt Moore at Windsor Castle last summer in recognition of his efforts, will send a message of private condolence to the family, Buckingham Palace said, adding the 94-year-old monarch had “very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom”.

Record sum

When Capt Moore, dressed in a blazer and tie, started his sponsored walk at his home in the village of Marston Moretaine, 80km north of London, he hoped to raise £1,000.

Instead, he amassed a world record sum for the National Health Service, with his quiet determination and cheerful outlook winning the hearts of the British public.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of,” his daughters said.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

Such was his fame that his 100th birthday was marked by a message from Mr Johnson, a promotion to the rank of colonel and flypasts by both historical planes and modern RAF helicopters above his home.

He received more than 125,000 birthday cards from well-wishers around the world and became the oldest person to reach number one in Britain’s main music singles chart, featuring on a cover version of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“I never, ever anticipated ever in my life anything like this, it really is amazing,” Capt Moore said when he turned 100 on April 30th. “Thank you very much to everyone, wherever you are.” – Reuters