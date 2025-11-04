Penneys owner expects ‘subdued’ consumer mood to remain in 2026 as sales fall

ABF said the fall in retail sales was arrested somewhat in the second half of the year after dropping by 6 per cent in the first half. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Associated British Foods (ABF), the group that owns Penneys and Primark, said it expects the consumer environment to remain “subdued” into next year after reporting a 1 per cent decline in revenues and plunging operating profits in its 2025 financial year.

In full-year results published on Tuesday, the London-listed group said like-for-like retail sales in its UK and Ireland division dropped by 3.1 per cent in the 12 months ending September 13th.

The decline and weakening of the “UK clothing retail market” generally, and “particularly weak shopping activity” within elements of its customer base.

However, ABF said the fall in retail sales was arrested somewhat in the second half of the year after falling by 6 per cent in the first half.

Retail sales overall grew by 1 per cent in the year, ABF said, as the group rolled out new stores in Europe and the US.

However, the retailer’s sugar division dragged on the results with sugar sales falling 10 per cent, resulting in an adjusted operating loss of £2 million within the division. ABF announced the closure of its Vivergo bioethanol plant in the UK in August against a backdrop of falling European sugar prices.

ABF has also initiated a review of its group structures, which it said on Tuesday could result in the separation of its food business in the UK from the Primark brand.

Meanwhile, operating profits at the group dipped by almost a quarter to £1.48 billion, the high street retail giant said.

ABF said it expects the consumer mood to remain “subdued” in 2026 but that it will focus on offers, price and price perception to increase like-for-like sales.

Group chief executive George Weston said the board is confident in its outlook for 2026, but “much depends on the consumer environment, which is particularly unpredictable at the moment”.

ABF’s share price plunged last month after it issued a trading update that disappointed analysts, flagging a softer consumer demand environment in Europe.

Mr Weston said at the time: “It’s a difficult time to be selling consumer goods to less affluent people across Europe.”

Reuters reported last week that Primark is accelerating its US store openings and ramping up marketing, betting that President Donald Trump’s move to scrap a duty exemption on ecommerce parcels will drive budget-conscious shoppers away from online rivals and back to stores.

The US administration in May ended “de minimis” duty-free treatment of goods under $800 ordered online from China, hurting online fast-fashion platforms like Shein and Temu that ship directly from Chinese factories to shoppers’ doorsteps.

The move forced Shein and Temu to raise US prices and tilted the playing field in favour of retailers like Primark that sell in stores and import in bulk to US warehouses.

While Primark’s own prices have also risen due to Mr Trump’s broader tariff hikes, it is now more competitive versus online rivals that face duties on their products for the first time.