Minister resigns over Dominic Cummings’ Covid-19 lockdown trip

A minister has resigned from Boris Johnson’s government over the controversy about adviser Dominic Cummings’ decision to drive across England with his sick wife and child during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Douglas Ross, MP for Moray, stepped down as Scotland Office minister saying many people did not share the prime minister’s interpretation that Mr Cummings had stuck to the pandemic rules.

Mr Ross said he accepted that Mr Cummings felt he had acted in the best interests of his family but these were “decisions others felt were not available to them”.

“While the intentions may have been well meaning, the reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings’ interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked,” he said in a statement.

“I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government. I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.”

The resignation deepens the crisis engulfing the government, with more than 20 backbench MPs calling on Mr Johnson to sack his chief aide and considerable anger among some ministers about Mr Cummings’ actions.

Rallied behind

However, Mr Johnson has rallied behind his the architect of Brexit and his election victory and has marshalled some of his top cabinet ministers, including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Matt Hancock, to do the same.

Michael Gove, the cabinet office minister, insisted on Tuesday that “fair-minded people” would now have to make up their own minds on what Mr Cummings had done and his explanation.

Mr Gove, a longtime ally of Mr Cummings, was sent out to defend him in broadcast interviews the morning after the aide gave a statement explaining why he drove 264 miles from London to Durham during the lockdown and risked spreading coronavirus.

Police, medics and scientists continued to say that Mr Cummings’ actions risked undermining the lockdown and public health advice.

Sir Peter Fahy, the former chief constable of Greater Manchester police, said officers were frustrated by the case, which made it difficult to see the future role of the police in controlling lockdown.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There’s a lot of confusion and it feels like there’s quite a gap between the public narrative and narrative of ministers about the lockdown and what’s happening on the street.

“I think it’s quite hard to see the role the police have in the future - the rules about the reasons for travel are now very confused, when you see the crowds on Bournemouth and Southend beaches and other places yesterday, it’s hard to see what role the police have in trying to control that.”

Damage confidence

Niall Dickson, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, told the same programme: “Because of the way this story has unfolded there is certainly concern among our members, health leaders, that it could damage staff and public confidence in official guidance.

“You can’t say too often that the guidance has actually saved thousands of lives, and I think if we look forward over the next few weeks, following guidance is going to be as vital as ever and actually it’s going to be more complex because as lockdown eases the advice is, frankly, less binary and people have to exercise more discretion.”

Key contradictions about Mr Cummings’ story remain, with Mr Gove pressed to explain how the government can continue to claim that the adviser acted within the rules.

In a round of broadcast interviews, Mr Gove was asked why Mr Cummings went back to work in No 10 Downing Street after suspecting that his wife, Mary Wakefield, could have contracted coronavirus, risking spreading the virus further among colleagues.

Mr Gove said Ms Wakefield was unwell but did not have official coronavirus symptoms of a cough or fever at that time.

On the journey to the northeast from London, Mr Gove said Mr Cummings was acting out of concern that he and Ms Wakefield would be unable to care for their child, despite neither of them having classic coronavirus symptoms at that point. Mr Gove said his actions had been appropriate.

Eyesight

On whether Mr Cummings needed to make a 60-mile round trip to a beauty spot with his family to test his eyesight before travelling back to London, Mr Gove said it was safe for him to have driven and that the adviser had been “preparing for work”.

“I think Dominic completely understands the sense of concern people felt as the story broke,” he told the BBC. “I think the account he gave yesterday was exhaustive, it was detailed, it was verifiable. I think people will make their own mind up as they listened to Dominic’s account.

“I think most people will understand he was under pressure, and sought to put the health of his wife and son first, and took care to ensure they, as a family unit, were not in danger of infecting other people.”

Opposition leaders will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the next steps in holding Mr Cummings to account. Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has said he would have sacked Mr Cummings if he were in Mr Johnson’s position, while the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National party have called on the prime minister to fire the adviser. - Guardian