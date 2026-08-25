Troy Parrott set to make Real Betis debut: Live updates as team to be announced to play Valencia

Read Gavin Cooney’s profile of Parrott:

“Forsaking English football has been the making of Parrott.

“Once he established himself in the Netherlands, Parrott spoke with his customary eloquence as to why he got out of England. The style and pace of play in the Eredivisie suited him, while he also got away from some of the external pressure.

“‘Trying to live up to the hype at such a young age, it was never going to happen that early because football isn’t so easy,’ he said in 2024. ‘For me it was more about growing up a bit and trying to block out the noise.’”

[ Troy Parrott is off to Real Betis. Forsaking English football has been the making of himOpens in new window ]

In case you were living under a rock, Irish striker Troy Parrott has signed for Real Betis from AZ Alkmaar last week and Ireland’s hat-trick hero from Budapest could make his debut tonight in La Liga, as Betis play Valencia at 8pm in the Mestalla. We await manager Manuel Pellegrini’s confirmed team, the instinct is that Parrott might come off the bench, but starting would be welcome.

Pellegrini said he is “ready to play”.

“Troy has not been working with us for a long time,” Pellegrini said.

“He joined us only a day before the last game. But he has been working hard and he is on the list because he is ready to play.”

Betis, who are in the Champions League this season, won their first game against Real Sociedad thanks to a Rodrigo Riquelme goal. With Antony likely a lock on one wing and Riquelme on the other, Betis have been playing Colombia’s Cucho Hernández as central striker, who scored a not-to-shabby 11 La Liga goals last season. That’s who Parrott has to dislodge from the team, although it beats playing in the Championship for West Ham.