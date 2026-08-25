DUP MP Gregory Campbell faces inquiry by UK expenses watchdog

The UK parliament’s expenses watchdog has opened an investigation into Democratic Unionist Party MP Gregory Campbell.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) on Tuesday said it had opened an investigation into whether the East Derry MP had breached spending rules.

Ipsa said the inquiry related to office costs, specifically “printed constituency cards, signage and bought-in services”.

It added: “No further information will be published until the investigation has been concluded.”

Campbell is the first MP to face a new investigation by Ipsa this year.

Last year the watchdog opened inquiries into spending by Labour MP Kate Osborne and former Labour minister Geoffrey Robinson.

Labour MP Tahir Ali was cleared of breaching parliament’s expenses rules after an Ipsa investigation, which found he was “careful with spending public money”.

Campbell is the DUP’s Westminster spokesman on international development and the cabinet office.

He was first elected as the MP for his Northern Ireland constituency in 2001.

Campbell’s office has been contacted for comment.