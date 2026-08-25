Savinho seals £75m Spurs move from Manchester City – and changes name to Sávio

Savinho has completed his £75 million (€87.7 million) move to Tottenham from Manchester City and marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career by indicating that he wants to be known as Sávio from now on.

The Brazil winger, who will cost up to an additional £10 million (€11.7 million) in add-ons, will have Sávio on the back of his shirt. The fee represents a record sale for City, who signed him from Troyes in 2024 for €40 million.

The deal for Sávio takes Spurs’ summer spend to £304.5 million (€356 million) and they are not finished. They are close to signing the City forward Omar Marmoush for somewhere between £50 million and £75 million. They are also monitoring Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi has been keen to add greater punch in his attacking line, a feeling that intensified after the team’s 3-0 defeat at Brentford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Sávio prefers to play off the right wing, where he can cut inside on to his stronger left foot. De Zerbi started the 18-year-old Mikey Moore on the right at Brentford. His other option in the position is Mohammed Kudus, who is “almost ready” to return, according to De Zerbi, from the thigh injury sustained in January.

Sávio had three goals and 13 assists in all competitions in his first season at City, 10 of the latter coming in the Premier League. He was less productive last time out with four goals and three assists in all competitions. In 53 Premier League appearances he has scored twice.

“It’s taken a while but I’m very happy to be here,” the 22-year-old told the Spurs website. “As soon as I spoke to the head coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

De Zerbi said: “Savio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity.”