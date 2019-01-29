May seeks Tory support for backstop replacement to avoid hard border

Theresa May has told Conservative MPs that she will seek to replace the Northern Ireland backstop with alternative arrangements to prevent a hard border.

The British prime minister urged them to vote on Tuesday for an amendment calling for her Brexit deal to be approved on condition that the backstop is replaced.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has urged Conservative MPs to give Mrs May a “strong mandate” to return to Brussels to negotiate changes to the controversial Northern Ireland backstop.

Ahead of the Commons votes that could help shape the next phase of talks with the EU, Mr Fox said the Mrs May was ready to reopen the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to secure a legally binding text.

At a meeting of Tory MPs in Westminster on Monday, Mrs May called on them to get behind an amendment tabled by influential chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady calling for “alternative arrangements” to the backstop.

Conservative MPs were informed they would be whipped to vote for the amendment — assuming it is selected by Commons speaker John Bercow.

Her hopes of gaining a Commons majority for the plan received an initial setback after Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG), said they were not prepared to support it and it did not change anything.

However, Mr Rees-Mogg suggested he could be prepared to support it if the amendment had official government backing.

Borderlands A special investigation on Brexit & the Border Read More

“Let’s see what the Prime Minister says at the dispatch box today and what the Brady amendment really means,” he told the BBC.

“If the Brady amendment is a Government amendment, effectively, that means the Withdrawal Agreement will be reopened; that’s very different from a worthy backbench motion that doesn’t do anything.

“So let’s just wait and see on that.”

The ERG’s rejection had come after former foreign secretary Boris Johnson appeared to suggest he could back Sir Graham’s amendment — although he was later reported to have been involved in a series of sharp exchanges with Mrs May on the issue at Monday’s meeting.

Both the EU and the Irish government have been adamant that there can be no question of reopening the Withdrawal Agreement.

European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee, said: “There can be no change to the backstop. It was negotiated over 18 months with the UK and by the UK. A bit of realism is needed at this stage.”

However, Mr Fox said he believed attitudes on the EU side on the need to find a compromise were changing in the light of the growing economic uncertainty.

“We have seen the German economy weakening, we have seen the French economy weakening,” he said.

“I think this view — ‘We can simply weather out any disturbance that would occur from a no-deal’ — I think there is much less appetite for that. I think we still have time to reach a compromise on that.”

Mr Fox reacted coolly to a compromise plan drawn up by MPs from the Leave and Remain wings of the Conservative Party, in talks co-ordinated by MP Kit Malthouse.

Their plan involved a “recasting” of the Northern Ireland backstop as “free trade agreement-lite” with a commitment on all sides there should be no hard border on the island of Ireland and an extended transition period to December 2021.

In Dublin, the Cabinet was scheduled to discuss further preparations for a no-deal Brexit this morning when Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe was expected to present a memo on its implications.

Mr Donohoe and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have ruled out an emergency budget in the event of a no-deal outcome, insisting that the October budget was drawn up with Brexit in mind.

But the Central Bank warned last week that a no-deal Brexit would deliver a serious blow to the Irish economy, slashing projected economic growth this year. Sources said that they expected the Finance memos to be similar to the Central Bank expectations. – PA